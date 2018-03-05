Toronto stock index shows moderate gains, Canadian dollar down

TORONTO — Canada's main stock market showed moderate gains this morning, with much of the lift coming from the energy and pharmaceutical sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.25 points to 15,452.84, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.09 points to 24,569.15. The S&P 500 index was up 5.65 points to 2,696.90 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 11.68 points to 7,269.55.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.07 cents US, down from Friday's average price of 77.57 cents US.

The April crude contract was up 99 cents to US$62.24 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up one cent at US$2.71 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$1.30 to US$1,322.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was unchanged at US$3.12 a pound.

Crew Energy Inc. stock was among the biggest individual gainers on the TSX, after it hit a 52-week low on Thursday.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals was also up after taking a tumble last week while cannabis producers Canopy Growth Corp. and Aphria Inc. built on last week's gains.