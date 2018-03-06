Boy, 17, charged after shots fired at Toronto housing complex
Toronto police say a teen is facing seven charges after allegedly opening fire with a semi-automatic handgun in a housing complex.
Police say the boy walked into the residential complex around 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 28 and allegedly fired about five shots at an undetermined target.
He then fled the area on foot.
Investigators say no one was injured in the incident, but a vehicle was damaged.
They say a 17-year-old boy was arrested on Monday night.
He faces charges that include possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without license or registration, carrying a concealed weapon, and careless use of a firearm.
