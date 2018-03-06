Interim leader says he cleaned up Ontario Tory ranks ahead of election

TORONTO — As he prepares to hand over the reins of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives this weekend, the party's interim leader says he's managed to clean up the mess left by his predecessor Patrick Brown.

Vic Fedeli had previously vowed to root out the rot from within the Tory ranks and in his last speech to caucus as interim leader this morning, he said he has achieved his goal.

Fedeli says the party's IT system, which was hacked late last year, has been updated and excessive spending has been brought under control.

His speech comes as party members are voting online for a new leader to replace Brown, who resigned in late January amid sexual misconduct allegations that he denies.

Some of the four candidates running to replace Brown have raised concerns about the voting system, saying many members have not yet received the documents required for them to cast a ballot.

They have also sounded the alarm about potential membership fraud, but the party says it is aware of their concerns and is working to ensure the voting process remains secure and accessible to all members.