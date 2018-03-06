Toronto police allege four men involved in 'sophisticated' mortgage fraud
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police in Toronto say four people are facing charges after a mortgage fraud investigation lasting nearly five years.
Four men between the ages of 45 and 53 are due in court Tuesday on charges including fraud, conspiracy, forgery and money laundering.
Police allege the men, who are all from the Toronto area, took part in a "sophisticated and complex" scheme involving "several high-end properties."
They estimate the value of the alleged fraud at $17 million.
According to a statement from Toronto police, officers with the force's financial crimes unit began investigating the alleged fraud in the spring of 2013.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Closing a walking path is easy in Toronto, protecting those walking is harder
-
Views
Kim Perrotta: Public transit benefits everyone — even those who don’t use it
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: ‘No dealings’ designation delays flip of home