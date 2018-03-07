‘Beloved’ new mother died of strep A infection at Markham Stouffville Hospital

What started out as a blessing for Markham couple Ayesha Riaz and her husband, Ahmad Saleem, with the birth of their baby boy at Markham Stouffville Hospital turned tragic when the 24-year-old new mom died just days later from a strep A infection.

An outbreak of the infection in the hospital’s maternity ward not only left Riaz dead, but two other women ill, including Kyra Barkey, who fell ill after giving birth to her third child.

Riaz’s son, Eesa Ali, born Feb 7, was born early but healthy and mother and baby were doing well after the birth, her friend Khalidha Nasiri said in an email.

“Ayesha and the baby stayed in the hospital for the next few days because she gave birth four to five weeks early, so the baby was to be monitored,” she said.

“On Feb. 10, 2018 around noon, Ayesha underwent sudden septic shock and her organs started failing. It was determined that she had an undetected group A streptococcus (GAS) infection that resulted in the septic shock. Within a matter of a few hours, she died.”

A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of Saleem talks about the devastation of losing “beloved” Riaz.

“Ayesha was only 24 years old and was just starting her new journey as a mother with her loving husband and family,” it said.

“Ayesha had the most contagious giggles, was never too busy to check in on friends and family and always went out of her way to help everyone in even the most mundane things. In every interaction she had with people, she left a memorable feeling in their hearts. Ayesha loved life!”

The family has “many questions and concerns” about the care Riaz received at the hospital, Nasiri said.

Those include a nurse delivering the baby without the supervision or monitoring of a doctor, worries Riaz had with symptoms she was experiencing that were “dismissed as ‘normal’”, and only one doctor being in charge of the intensive care unit when she was transferred there on Feb. 10, Nasiri said.

“In addition, (the week of Feb. 19), administrators of Markham Stouffville Hospital met with Ayesha’s husband, where they said it was a hospital-acquired GAS infection that normally becomes aggressive, particularly for women postpartum, and in this case became virulent, eventually resulting in her passing,” she said.

“They are still investigating exactly where in the hospital she acquired the infection from.”

The hospital told Saleem it had fired two health care workers “due to accessing Ayesha’s records illegally post-mortem,” Nasiri said.

A hospital spokesperson could not be immediately reached to comment on the specific concerns related to Riaz’s death.

However, when concerns about a strep A death were originally raised last month, Lisa Joyce, the hospital’s head of communications, would only say the hospital had increased cleaning and disinfection of its maternity ward and was restricting visitors to the unit, but could provide no further information due to patient confidentiality.

Joyce appeared to downplay the threat of the infection, saying it was “consistent with the type of infections we currently see in the community at the time.

There is a “very high burden” of a number of illnesses such as group A strep infections, viral gastroenteritis and severe flu in the community and across Ontario, she said in an email.

York Region public health said it was assisting the hospital with its “investigation”.

Pressed later for additional information once YorkRegion.com learned the extent of the infection, Joyce said: “Like all hospitals, we have an obligation to report group A strep cases to public health and we did so immediately. As soon as there were indications of a group A strep case on the unit, we instituted enhanced cleaning measures and restricted visitors to the unit. We also proactively notified patients who would be coming to the unit about the increase in infections and the restrictions we had put in place.”

On the GoFundMe page, Riaz is praised as a recent University of Toronto graduate who was known as a strong, kind and empathetic woman.

She volunteered at Sunnybrook Hospital and tutored children in her neighbourhood.

“Ayesha was a strong believer in social justice and the empowerment of women in every part of the world,” the page said.