Ontario will not have balanced budget on March 28, finance minister says
TORONTO — Ontario's finance minister says the province will not table a balanced budget when it delivers the fiscal plan on March 28.
Charles Sousa says the province will run a deficit, going back on a key promise the Liberal government made to balance the books.
He did not say how much the deficit will be but says it will allow the province to invest more in health care and child care.
Sousa also says the spring budget, which comes before a June election, will outline a path to return to balance.
The minister announced the details at a speech in Toronto.
