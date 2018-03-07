Registration period for Ontario Tory leadership vote extended by one day

TORONTO — The deadline for those wanting to vote in the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership race is being extended by a day.

Registration was to end Wednesday night, but the chair of the leadership organizing committee tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the deadline was extended to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Hartley Lefton says the verification process is being extended due to a "continued stream" of members seeking verification PINs.

Lefton says as of mid-afternoon Wednesday more than 40,000 party members had cast ballots in the leadership race to replace Patrick Brown, who abruptly resigned as leader in late January amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Four candidates are in the race for the party leadership — former provincial legislator Christine Elliott, former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford, Toronto lawyer and business woman Caroline Mulroney and social conservative advocate Tanya Granic Allen.

Voting is to end at noon on Friday and the results of the leadership contest are still slated to be revealed Saturday.