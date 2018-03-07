Reports indicate Toronto police interviewed McArthur years before arrest
TORONTO — Multiple media outlets report that Toronto police had interviewed and released an alleged serial killer years before he was arrested.
The Toronto Star reports that Bruce McArthur was brought in for questioning in 2014, while The Globe and Mail reports that it happened in 2013.
Both newspapers cite anonymous sources and report that McArthur was released without charges.
The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January and now faces six charges of first-degree murder.
Many of his alleged victims were men who disappeared from Toronto's gay village.
Police began investigating the disappearances in 2012, but the force has been criticized for dismissing the community's concerns about a possible serial killer.
