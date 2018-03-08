Activists camp outside Toronto's Old City Hall to protest Fontaine, Boushie verdicts

A group of activists has set up camp in front of Toronto's Old City Hall provincial courthouse to protest a criminal-justice system they say is stacked against Indigenous people —and they're planning to stay as long as it takes.

The camp, a response to not-guilty verdicts in the deaths of Tina Fontaine and Colten Boushie, is one of several underway across the country, including in Calgary, Winnipeg and Regina.

For now, the group is not asking for one specific change but rather broad reform to the "skewed" system, said Gein Wong. She has been camped for the five days of protest thus far and, like others, plans to stay "indefinitely."

The activists have opened up dialogue with judges and lawyers who work in the courthouse, Wong said, discussing issues like: "How did we end up with all-white juries?"

It's not about "this law, this piece of writing, this legal thing," Wong explained, but rather that "for a lot of people, the empathy for the lived experiences of Indigenous people in this country isn’t put front-and-centre."

On Thursday morning, about a dozen people were settled in amid tents, signs and a small first-aid station.

A display of tiny lawn chairs at the camp bore a sign saying: "They were children." Gary Wassaykeesic stood by a flag emblazoned with the names of Tina Fontaine and other missing and murdered Indigenous women, including his own mother Sophie Wassaykeesic, who was killed in 1976.

"I have people coming up saying, 'Can I put my mom’s name? Can I put my sister’s name?'" Wassaykeesic said.

He's been happy with all the support the group has received from the public but, at the same time, disappointed in their lack of knowledge.

"The support has been really good. People dropping coffee ... people of all different colours," Wassaykeesic said.

However, he added: "These people that pass by, supporters included, are not very aware of what actually happened with First Nations people in Turtle Island (North America).... We find ourselves explaining simple facts.

"People coming up and saying 'Who’s Tina?' It just happened! They're all on the internet! They have television! That’s part of missing and murdered native women's story — in one ear and out the other."

Nevertheless, Wassaykeesic sees hopeful signs. People know what residential schools are now, when years ago he'd just get blank looks if he mentioned them.