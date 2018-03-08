Athletes from the GTA to watch at Winter Paralympic Games

Canada is sending 55 athletes to Pyeongchang for the Winter Paralympic Games, which kick off Friday. Nineteen of those athletes are from Ontario. Canada will be represented at each of the five sports: alpine, ice hockey, Nordic (cross-country and biathlon), snowboarding and wheelchair curling. Keep an eye on these athletes from Toronto and the surrounding areas:

Name: Erin Latimer

Age: 21

Hometown: Toronto

Sport: Alpine

More: Born with a congenital amputation of her right arm below the elbow. She started skiing at age two and was ski racing in development league at age seven. She competed at the 2014 Sochi Paralympics and won six medals during the 2016-2017 World Cup circuit.

Name: Greg Westlake

Age: 31

Hometown: Toronto

Sport: Ice hockey

More: Westlake had both his legs amputated below the knees due to feet malformation when he was 18 months old. He started playing para ice hockey with the Mississauga Cruisers in 2001. Westlake led Team Canada to the gold medal at the Torino Games in 2016 and bronze at the Sochi Games in 2014. Last year he led Team Canada to the world title in Gangneung, South Korea, after defeating the U.S. team.

Name: Brad Bowden

Age: 34

Hometown: Mississauga

Sport: Ice hockey

More: Born with sacral agenesis, an abnormality of the lower spine, he started playing para ice hockey at age 13. He's a three-time world champion with Team Canada and has won gold in both summer and winter Paralympic Games. Bowden also plays wheelchair basketball and helped Team Canada win gold at the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens. A gymnasium at East Garafraxa Public School was renamed after him.

Name: Andrew Genge

Age: 29

Hometown: Oshawa

Sport: Snowboarding

More: Genge suffered a stroke at age 15 after a tackle in a Rugby game. At his first-ever para snowboard World Cup event in 2016, he won a bronze medal. He won another bronze at the 2017 World Cup after being named to the national team for the first time and had a pair of top 10 finishes at the Big White 2017 World Para Snowboard Championships.

Name: Mark Ideson

Age: 41

Hometown: London

Sport: Wheelchair curling

More: In 2007, a helicopter he was piloting crashed in a field in Cambridge, leaving him with multiple fractures in his body. He started trying out wheelchair curling in 2010 and went on to win multiple championships and a gold medal at the 2014 Paralympic Games in Sochi. He helped Team Canada finish fifth at the 2017 World Championship, earning a spot in this year's Winter Games in Pyeongchang. Ideson studied environmental science at the University of Western Ontario.

Where to watch: