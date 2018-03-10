Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $32 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — A ticket sold somewhere in Ontario claimed Friday night's $32 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The exact location of the sale has yet to be revealed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 16 will be approximately $10 million.
