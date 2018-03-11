Car drives into Queens Quay streetcar tunnel — again
Since 2014, there have been more than 25 incidents of cars driving into the tunnel.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A car drove into the Queens Quay streetcar tunnel disrupting TTC service in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Just after midnight, a car drove onto the tracks of the tunnel and was stuck for about four hours, police said.
Toronto fire responded to the call and found the male driver of the silver Toyota, who was not injured. The vehicle has Quebec licence plates, video from the scene shows.
For about four hours, the 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina was turning back at Queens Quay and Spadina Ave.
TTC confirmed that the car was towed from the tunnel around 4 a.m. and streetcar service resumed.
It is not known if any charges were laid against the driver.
Despite flashing lights and five signs leading up to the tunnel alerting drivers to not enter, vehicles keep getting stuck on the tracks.
Since 2014, there have been more than 25 incidents of cars driving in the tunnel. The TTC installed lower lights, extra signs and deep rumble strips at the entrance of the tunnel in April 2017 to stop drivers from entering.
The extra precautions were implemented two months after police were called to remove a vehicle from the tunnel using a crane in February 2017. The driver was charged $425.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pair stealing cash and credit cards from Halifax shoppers, diners
-
‘Brutal’ Canada has ‘outsmarted our politicians for decades,’ Trump says
-
When will there be a film on Winston Churchill, the barbaric monster with the blood of millions on his hands?
-
Man drives through a Tim Hortons in Nova Scotia, literally, then takes off
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: 10 steps to marginal improvement for Toronto's pedestrians
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: 10-day cool-off period works in homebuyer’s favour
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Closing a walking path is easy in Toronto, protecting those walking is harder
-
Views
Kim Perrotta: Public transit benefits everyone — even those who don’t use it