Homicide unit investigating after shooting death in Toronto's west end
Toronto homicide police are investigating after a man died of gunshot wounds.
Police say they were called to a residential area in west Toronto late Saturday afternoon with reports of a shooting.
Officers say they found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene.
They say the man was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place today.
Police say this is Toronto's eleventh homicide of 2018.
