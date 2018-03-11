No winning ticket for Saturday night's $9.6 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $9.6 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 14 will be approximately $13 million.
