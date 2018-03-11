Toronto teen dies after apparent drowning in Golden, B.C.
The B.C. Coroner’s Service is investigating, but the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A 14-year-old from Toronto died in B.C. on Friday, in a possible drowning.
The incident occurred at a home near Kicking Horse Mountain Resort just outside of Golden, B.C., the RCMP confirmed. Emergency services responded to reports of a drowning in a hot tub shortly after 5:00 p.m., and transported the 14-year-old to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The matter is still under investigation by the British Columbia Coroner’s Service, RCMP Const. Spencer Lainchbury told the Star in an email.
Andy Watson, a spokesperson for the B.C. Chief Coroner’s Office, said the investigation is still in the early stages and no further information would be provided until it is complete.
Watson confirmed that the death is not considered suspicious.
With files from Alanna Rizza
