Billy Bishop airport begins advanced ferry passenger screening Monday

Passengers will be expected to go through a security check before boarding the ferry and may have their belongings swabbed randomly.

A ferry carries passengers to the Billy Bishop airport in this file photo. The ferry will undergo enhanced security regulations and screening procedures for baggage and belongings starting Monday.

Passengers travelling from Billy Bishop airport may go through random screenings as a part of a new enhanced security procedure kicking off Monday, the airport says.

“As part of security regulations put in place by Transport Canada under the Domestic Ferry Security Regulations, the enhanced screening procedure will randomly check baggage and/or belongs of some passengers for the presence of explosives,” according a news statement on the airport’s website.

“The random screening will be completed by swabbing the exterior of the baggage and/or belongings and analyzing the swab taken with a portable detection device.”

The airport says that passengers should expect to be approached by airport officials to go through a security check before boarding the ferry.

“We appreciate the ongoing support of passengers to continue to make Billy Bishop Airport a safe and efficient transportation facility,” the airport said.

The last time Billy Bishop Airport enhanced their security was in July 2017. Airport officials were authorized to conduct random secondary searches and additional screening of electronics about the size of a cellphone or larger. The passengers were to be “randomly selected” for the additional screening.

