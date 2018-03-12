Billy Bishop airport begins advanced ferry passenger screening Monday
Passengers will be expected to go through a security check before boarding the ferry and may have their belongings swabbed randomly.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Passengers travelling from Billy Bishop airport may go through random screenings as a part of a new enhanced security procedure kicking off Monday, the airport says.
“As part of security regulations put in place by Transport Canada under the Domestic Ferry Security Regulations, the enhanced screening procedure will randomly check baggage and/or belongs of some passengers for the presence of explosives,” according a news statement on the airport’s website.
“The random screening will be completed by swabbing the exterior of the baggage and/or belongings and analyzing the swab taken with a portable detection device.”
The airport says that passengers should expect to be approached by airport officials to go through a security check before boarding the ferry.
“We appreciate the ongoing support of passengers to continue to make Billy Bishop Airport a safe and efficient transportation facility,” the airport said.
The last time Billy Bishop Airport enhanced their security was in July 2017. Airport officials were authorized to conduct random secondary searches and additional screening of electronics about the size of a cellphone or larger. The passengers were to be “randomly selected” for the additional screening.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pair stealing cash and credit cards from Halifax shoppers, diners
-
-
Psychiatrist who treated patients for their homosexuality had sex with male patients in his office
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland on why Nova Scotia needs better teacher discipline
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: 10 steps to marginal improvement for Toronto's pedestrians
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: 10-day cool-off period works in homebuyer’s favour
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Closing a walking path is easy in Toronto, protecting those walking is harder
-
Views
Kim Perrotta: Public transit benefits everyone — even those who don’t use it