Billy Bishop airport begins advanced ferry passenger screening Monday

Passengers travelling from Billy Bishop airport may go through random screenings as a part of a new enhanced security procedure kicking off Monday, the airport says.

“As part of security regulations put in place by Transport Canada under the Domestic Ferry Security Regulations, the enhanced screening procedure will randomly check baggage and/or belongs of some passengers for the presence of explosives,” according a news statement on the airport’s website.

“The random screening will be completed by swabbing the exterior of the baggage and/or belongings and analyzing the swab taken with a portable detection device.”

The airport says that passengers should expect to be approached by airport officials to go through a security check before boarding the ferry.

“We appreciate the ongoing support of passengers to continue to make Billy Bishop Airport a safe and efficient transportation facility,” the airport said.