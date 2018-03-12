Toronto police release name of local man killed in west Toronto shooting
Toronto police have released the name of a local man who died following a shooting over the weekend.
Officers say they found Dwayne Anthony Vidal, 31, in a residential west Toronto neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
Police took Vidal to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say a post-mortem that took place Sunday confirmed Vidal died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating the shooting.
Police say this is Toronto's 11th murder of 2018.
