Luxury home sales fell by 60 per cent in the GTA, Oakville and Hamilton: RE/MAX
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — Luxury home sales in the Greater Toronto Area, Oakville and Hamilton-Burlington have fallen by almost 60 per cent year-over-year, according to a RE/MAX report.
The real estate company says 76 freehold and condominium properties in the GTA sold for more than $3 million between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, down from 180 sales during the same period last year.
In Oakville, six homes in the same price range sold early this year, in comparison to 15 a year ago.
Homes priced above $1 million in Hamilton-Burlington saw a 55 per cent drop to 59 homes sold at the start of the year from 133 in 2017.
Though RE/MAX says the luxury market's record-breaking pace from last year has slowed, it is still expecting plenty of activity this year.
Already RE/MAX says it has seen increases in luxury home sales in the GTA's Kingsway/Princess Anne Manor and Rosedale neighbourhoods, where 10 homes have sold so far this year, including the most expensive one for $8.4 million.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Heavy snow, high winds in forecast as winter storm watch issued for Halifax
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial
-
PC Leader Doug Ford promises to scrap the Liberals sex-ed curriculum
-
Lower Sackville taekwondo master fires back at union after being suspended over caning
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: 10 steps to marginal improvement for Toronto's pedestrians
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: 10-day cool-off period works in homebuyer’s favour
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Closing a walking path is easy in Toronto, protecting those walking is harder
-
Views
Kim Perrotta: Public transit benefits everyone — even those who don’t use it