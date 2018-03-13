Toronto's Ryerson University investigating possible bedbugs in class
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A downtown Toronto university says it is investigating reports of possible bedbugs in one of its classrooms.
Ryerson University says it is assessing the room and notes that students have been helpful in bringing their concerns forward.
The university's assessment comes after a student newspaper published a report of insects found inside tables in one classroom.
Jacob Dube, a student who worked on the piece published in the Eyeopener, says students have been reporting possible bedbug sightings in one specific Ryerson classroom since December.
On Monday evening, Dube says he and several other student reporters decided to investigate for themselves and found several insects inside holes in large tables in the classroom.
Dube said the newspaper sent photographs of the insects to five exterminators, who all said the insects were bedbugs.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax-based sailor found guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to 22 months
-
Lower Sackville taekwondo master fires back at union after being suspended over caning
-
Fatal Sackville house fire caused by 'improper disposal of smoking materials'
-
Flights cancelled in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick ahead of intense winter storm
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: 10 steps to marginal improvement for Toronto's pedestrians
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: 10-day cool-off period works in homebuyer’s favour
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Closing a walking path is easy in Toronto, protecting those walking is harder
-
Views
Kim Perrotta: Public transit benefits everyone — even those who don’t use it