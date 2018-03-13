News / Toronto

Two of 3 suspects arrested after bank robbery, police chase

TORONTO — Two suspects are in custody and police are searching for a third following a bank robbery and police pursuit on Highway 401.

The drama began at about 1 p.m. Monday when a bank in Courtice, Ont., was robbed at gunpoint of an undisclosed amount of money.

Durham Region police spotted and chased a suspect vehicle to a Highway 401 ramp in nearby Oshawa and boxed it in, but the driver escaped after ramming the police cruisers.

At one point, a police officer fired his weapon as the vehicle drove towards him.

The driver continued west on Highway 401 before crashing in a ditch in nearby Ajax.

The suspects ran into a wooded area and two of them, aged 17 and 18, were caught at about 4:30 p.m. while hiding in a residential area.

The search continued early Tuesday for the third suspect, described as a thin, black male about six feet tall.

Police say two handguns have been recovered and that no officers or civilians were injured.

 

