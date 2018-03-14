Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur to appear by video in a Toronto court
TORONTO — Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is expected to appear in a Toronto court today via video.
The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper is charged with the first-degree murder of six men who had ties to the city's LGBTQ community.
Police have recovered the remains of seven people from planter pots found at a home in midtown Toronto where McArthur worked and stored equipment.
Prosecutor Michael Cantlon told court at McArthur's last appearance in late February that the Crown would be turning over more evidence today.
Last week, Toronto police took the unusual step of releasing a photograph of a dead man they said was a victim of McArthur's, saying they needed the public's help to identify him.
Investigators have been combing through dozens of tips that have come in since then, but the lead detective has said it will take weeks to work through them all.
So far police have identified the remains of three men: Andrew Kinsman, 49, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40.
