Dylan's Candy Bar opens first Canadian location at Toronto airport
TORONTO — Canadians with a sweet tooth are in for a treat as Dylan's Candy Bar has opened its first Canadian location.
The U.S. confectionery chain says it now has a store in Terminal 1 at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.
In the coming months, its products will hit the shelves of 81 Hudson's Bay stores and it will open outposts at luxury retailer Holt Renfrew.
The chain's airport location has a chocolate station and sells dozens of varieties of candies, travel gear, accessories and other candy-themed products.
The company's website says it sells 7,000 kinds of confections and has become a favourite of celebrities Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Madonna, David Beckham and Steven Spielberg.
The chain was founded by Ralph Lauren's daughter Dylan Lauren in 2001.
Companies in this story: (TSX:HBC)
