Ontario Premier Wynne calls Tory leader Doug Ford's comments on pot 'reckless'
TORONTO — Ontario's premier is calling Doug Ford's comments on marijuana sales "reckless" after the Tory leader suggested legalized pot be sold in places other than government-run stores.
Premier Kathleen Wynne says Ontarians don't want "cannabis sold next to candy bars" in corner stores.
Ford, who was elected leader of the province's Progressive Conservatives late Saturday, has told media outlets he's open to greater privatization of marijuana sales, adding that the government should move slowly on the issue
Wynne says her Liberal government did a lot of research before deciding on the plan to closely regulate the sale of cannabis once it's legalized this year.
Ontario plans to roll out an initial wave of 40 government-run stores this summer, which are expected to grow in number to 150 by the end of 2020.
In January, the Ontario government inked a deal to use Shopify Inc.'s e-commerce platform for cannabis sales online.
