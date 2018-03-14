Open letter raises new allegations against Toronto internet freedom researcher

A recent open letter from unnamed former employees of a Toronto-based internet freedom organization alleges workplace harassment, including sexual harassment, by a high-profile internet security researcher who is currently facing sexual assault charges.

Karimzadeh Bangi pleaded not guilty, and through his lawyer Wayne Cunningham, denied the allegations in November. Reached last week, Cunningham declined to comment on the open letter.

The letter alleges Karimzadeh Bangi’s conduct “extended well beyond the isolated incident captured in the charges brought forth late November,” raising questions about how he treated employees as the internet freedom community grapples with the #MeToo movement.

It alleges a “pattern of abusive behaviours” including threatening and verbally abusing staff, sexual harassment and “at times” even physically assaulting staff. It adds that his departure “leaves intact a toxic atmosphere and management team that consistently ignored, covered up, and even condoned his egregious behaviour over the years.”

The letter, posted online in late February and shared on social media over the past few weeks, adds that ASL19, a for-profit corporation, lacks proper human resources policies to deal with the complaint. It calls for management to step down and for restructuring the group with an independent board of directors. Though it is unsigned, Metro has confirmed the letter does come from former employees.

A representative of ASL19 wrote in an email in response to questions that they “dispute the allegation that management consistently covered up or condoned abusive behaviour by any individual,” and said they “have had formal HR policies” to deal with complaints.

They added there’s been an independent organizational review of ASL19, which did not raise any concerns with the management team, and reiterated that Karimzadeh Bangi is no longer involved in the organization.

There is no plan to change management, but the organization will “establish an advisory board, recognizing the benefit of gaining the perspective of independent advisors.”

Karimzadeh Bangi, originally from Iran, became a “champion of free expression for his former fellow citizens” there, according to a 2013 Toronto Star article that identified him as a PhD candidate at the University of Toronto.

Until November, he was a rising star in the internet freedom community, getting accolades for his work, including a nomination for ASL19 for a prestigious human rights award from the Dutch government. His company was also granted millions of dollars in public money from the federal government for its work, through a contract from the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs.

Officials at U of T were quick to distance themselves from him on news of the charges last fall.

University spokesperson Erin Lemon wrote in an email to Metro in fall 2017 that ASL19 has always been independent from Citizen Lab, which is based at the Munk School and researches internet surveillance and security, but has collaborated on research projects in the past. In doing so, the lab permitted staff, “including Mr. Bangi, to make use of its space and facilities for a brief period around 2012-2014. However, Citizen Lab has not recently engaged in any such efforts with either ASL19 or Mr. Bangi,” Lemon said.

The lab also cut ties with Morgan Marquis-Boire in October after learning of an allegation that coincided with a Citizen Lab event in 2014. The complainant in that case did not pursue legal action. Marquis-Boire did not respond to Metro's request for comment about these allegations.

ASL19 was awarded contracts from the Munk School totalling about $3.75 million between 2012 and 2016, from a public pot of money from Global Affairs Canada, U of T spokesperson Althea Blackburn-Evans confirmed in an email to Metro last fall.

About $2 million was for a contract for the Digital Public Square project, she added. That ongoing program aims to enable people, especially those living under repressive regimes, to participate in online debates and discussions, through new tools and platforms. The phase that ASL19 was contracted for has ended, Blackburn-Evans said.

A LinkedIn profile that has now been taken down said Karimzadeh Bangi was a PhD student in U of T’s department of political science from 2010 to 2015, and before then a master’s student from 2008-2009 studying human rights in Iran.