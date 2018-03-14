Toronto man was shot dead while returning home from work, police say
Toronto police say they're investigating the city's 11th homicide after a 31-year-old man was gunned down outside his home while returning from work.
Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone says the shooting took place on Saturday in a crowded townhouse complex in the city's northwest end.
He alleges a man entered the complex, explored for several minutes, and shot 31-year-old Dwayne Vidal in the back as he walked from a parking lot to his home.
Carbone says police are not sure yet whether the attack on Vidal was random or targeted, adding the victim had no criminal record and was not known to police.
Carbone is releasing photos of a man seen fleeing the scene of the shooting and getting into a white vehicle parked nearby.
He is calling on anyone with information on the case to come forward.
"The complex is densely populated with lots of people," Carbone said at a news conference. "I'm hoping that this appeal will reach out to those folks who may have seen what happened and communicate with us, or at least provide us with some information."
