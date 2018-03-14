Toronto stock market moves higher, while U.S. stocks mixed; Loonie slips lower
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index moved higher in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the health-care and technology sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.78 points to 15,672.92, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.20 points to 24,948.83. The S&P 500 index was down 2.44 points to 2,762.87 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 14.76 points to 7,525.77.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.24 cents US, down from an average price of 77.45 cents US on Tuesday.
The April crude contract was up 12 cents to US$60.83 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.72 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$2.90 to US$1,324.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up four cents to US$3.18 a pound.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Howling' winds hit Halifax hard as thousands lose power from latest winter storm
-
Alleged victim of Halifax rape by British sailors suing U.K. government
-
Police say theft at auto body shop may have left suspects injured
-
'Correct your child': Newmarket mother gets anonymous letter saying kids are too loud in backyard
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: 10 steps to marginal improvement for Toronto's pedestrians
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: 10-day cool-off period works in homebuyer’s favour
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Closing a walking path is easy in Toronto, protecting those walking is harder
-
Views
Kim Perrotta: Public transit benefits everyone — even those who don’t use it