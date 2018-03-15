'Dream of a free Syria continues:' Toronto activists still hope for peace and freedom

Back in March 2011 when thousands of Syrians took over the country's streets, Toronto's Bayan Khatib was beaming with pride and hope for her native country.

"I very fondly remember exciting, hopeful, glorious days. Many of us Syrian activists had never felt more alive," she said of the sweeping movement that championed freedom, peace and democracy. "We used to have thousands of people come to our protests here in Toronto. Everybody was so excited and hopeful for the whole Arab spring."

Fast forward seven years later, the dreams of a free and democratic Syria have been shattered by an ongoing civil war that has destroyed cities, killed thousands of people and driven others into exile. No one could have predicted this outcome, said Khatib.

This Saturday evening, she and dozens of other local Syrian activists will gather at Yonge-Dundas, singing the chants of the revolution and remembering those who have lost their lives during these past seven years.

The event is about keeping hope alive for a peaceful and democratic Syria, while also calling upon the world to push for the end of violence against civilians, Khatib said.

"The dream of a free Syria continues to live on," she said. "I don't have hope in the international community but it is our only hope to force (President Bashar) al-Assad to stop the killings and step down."

Human rights groups and humanitarian organizations continue to decry the deteriorating situation, with frequent bombings of hospitals, schools and other public areas where people are seeking refuge. The United Nations even said the violence could amount to crimes against humanity, according to the Associated Press.

In its latest report on the plight of Syrian children living inside the country and in refugee camps across the region, World Vision Canada warns the stress of war could have "irreversible impact" on their long-term physical and emotional well-being.

The group's director of humanitarian and emergency affairs Lindsay Gladding said the world needs to show "real commitment" and support a ceasefire in order to hold successful peace talks between the warring parties.

"We're not doing enough. We can't continue to see this as just business as usual," she said.

By the numbers:

- Over 5.5 million Syrians have fled the country since 2011, half of them children. Another six million have been internally displaced.

- Over 70 per cent of Syrian children in Syria, Lebanon and Jordan live in overcrowded housing, with insufficient access to water and electricity.

- Over 80 per cent of Syrian children in the three countries have no psychological support, and over 55 per cent have no access to basic healthcare.