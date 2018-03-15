NewsAlert: Patrick Brown says not running in Ontario spring election
TORONTO — Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown says he will not be running in the province's spring election.
Brown, who stepped down in January amid sexual misconduct allegations that he denies, says he gave the decision much thought.
He says in a statement on Twitter that he remains committed to the conservative movement.
The Progressive Conservatives picked Doug Ford, a former Toronto city councillor, as their new leader late Saturday.
Ontario voters go to the polls on June 7.
More to come.
