Norbord to suspend production at B.C. OSB mill due to wood shortage
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — Norbord Inc. says it is going to temporarily suspend production at its oriented strand board mill in 100 Mile House, B.C., due to a shortage of wood.
The company says the wildfires last summer that damaged the logging areas surrounding the mill and severe weather conditions this winter have combined to hurt its ability to secure a sufficient wood supply.
Norbord says it expects the suspension to start on about May 14 and to continue for approximately one month.
It says it will continue to supply its customers with production from its other mills and the 100 Mile House mill will continue to receive log deliveries.
Norbord estimates that the curtailment will hurt its second-quarter results by approximately US$5 million.
The 100 Mile House mill has an annual production capacity of 440 million square feet.
Companies in this story: (TSX:OSB)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary researcher develops portable technology to evaluate brain damage post-concussion
-
Investigation reveals man slipped from third-storey balcony while evading Halifax police
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease
-
Man to appear in Ajax court after mom, teenage son and daughter killed
-
Legal Matters
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: 10 steps to marginal improvement for Toronto's pedestrians
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: 10-day cool-off period works in homebuyer’s favour
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Closing a walking path is easy in Toronto, protecting those walking is harder