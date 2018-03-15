Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck on College St.
The woman, 21, was hit by a vehicle driving in the wrong lane. The driver fled but was later found by police.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition with “multiple injuries” after a hit-and-run downtown core overnight.
She was struck around 2:26 a.m., near College St. and Huron St.— just east of Spadina Ave. — according to Toronto Paramedic Services.
Const. Clint Stibbe said the vehicle was driving in the wrong lane when it struck the woman.
She was rushed to Toronto General Hospital, just northwest of the scene.
The driver involved fled the scene and was later found by police in Forest Hill.
He has since been arrested and is expected to face charges.
Northbound lanes on Huron St. at Spadina Ave. remain closed for the investigation.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Legal Matters
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: 10 steps to marginal improvement for Toronto's pedestrians
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: 10-day cool-off period works in homebuyer’s favour
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Closing a walking path is easy in Toronto, protecting those walking is harder