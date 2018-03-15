News / Toronto

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck on College St.

The woman, 21, was hit by a vehicle driving in the wrong lane. The driver fled but was later found by police.

A man who fled the scene of a hit and run early Thursday was later located by police in Forest Hill.

A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition with “multiple injuries” after a hit-and-run downtown core overnight.

She was struck around 2:26 a.m., near College St. and Huron St.— just east of Spadina Ave. — according to Toronto Paramedic Services.

Const. Clint Stibbe said the vehicle was driving in the wrong lane when it struck the woman.

She was rushed to Toronto General Hospital, just northwest of the scene.

The driver involved fled the scene and was later found by police in Forest Hill.

He has since been arrested and is expected to face charges.

Northbound lanes on Huron St. at Spadina Ave. remain closed for the investigation.

