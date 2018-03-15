Psychotherapist charged with sexual assault of child, Toronto police say

Toronto police say a 51-year-old psychotherapist has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault against a child in the city.

Officials say a child was sexually assaulted in Toronto's midtown area, but did not provide the child's age or when the alleged incident took place.

Police say the suspect was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

They say he is employed as a psychotherapist with a focus on family counselling and corporate mediation.