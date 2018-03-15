Three suspects sought in 'vicious assault' on an autistic man in Mississauga
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel Region police are searching for three suspects in connection with what they call a “vicious assault on an autistic male."
A 29-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man with autism was sitting at the bottom of some stairs at the Square One bus terminal at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday when he was attacked.
Security video shows the man putting on some roller blades when three young men come down the stairs and begin to punch and kick him repeatedly for several seconds.
Police say the unidentified victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The three suspects are believed to be South Asian who all appear to be about five-foot-ten.
