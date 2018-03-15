Toys "R" US in talks to sell Canadian business as it shutters U.S. operations
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Toys "R" Us is in talks to sell its entire Canadian business as it works to shutter its U.S. operations.
Toys "R" Us Canada says the U.S. company is seeking approval in its Chapter 11 proceedings of a process for the sale of its equity interest in the Canadian business.
California-based toy company MGA Entertainment Inc. has said it has submitted a bid for the Canadian stores.
Toys "R" Us Canada's business is managed in Canada and operates autonomously from the U.S. operations.
The Canadian business says it remains committed to serving its customers at its 82 stores across Canada, which remain open for business.
Toys "R" Us CEO David Brandon has said the company will try to bundle its Canadian business with about 200 U.S. stores, and find a buyer.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary researcher develops portable technology to evaluate brain damage post-concussion
-
Investigation reveals man slipped from third-storey balcony while evading Halifax police
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease
-
Man to appear in Ajax court after mom, teenage son and daughter killed
-
Legal Matters
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: 10 steps to marginal improvement for Toronto's pedestrians
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: 10-day cool-off period works in homebuyer’s favour
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Closing a walking path is easy in Toronto, protecting those walking is harder