Wynne Liberal government to deliver throne speech on Monday
TORONTO — Ontario's premier says her Liberal government will deliver a throne speech on Monday to outline its priorities for the rest of its term.
Kathleen Wynne says Lt. Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell will read the speech in the legislature.
The move comes less than a week after the opposition Progressive Conservatives elected Doug Ford as their new leader ahead of the June 7 election.
Wynne says the speech will outline government priorities as people deal with "uncertainty in their lives."
The procedural move requires the government to briefly prorogue the legislature, which means shutting it down, but no sitting days will be lost because the closure will take place this week over March Break.
Wynne says all government bills and motions that existed prior to prorogation will be re-introduced to the legislature.
