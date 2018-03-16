OSC charges Stanislaw Pasyk with fraud in sale of securities of A4 Diamonds
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The Ontario Securities Commission has charged a man with fraud in connection with the sale over $1 million worth of securities in A4 Diamonds Inc. to investors.
The provincial regulator says it has charged Stanislaw Pasyk with one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of false prospectus.
The criminal charges relate to the sale of securities to Ontario investors between March 8, 2011 and July 31, 2017.
The OSC alleges a significant percentage of the money obtained from the sale was used by Pasyk for his personal benefit.
Pasyk is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease
-
Watching planes, passenger drop-offs to be affected as Halifax airport undergoes work
-
Drunk driver in Nova Scotia shows up at police station to bail out his buddy
-
Legal Matters
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: 10 steps to marginal improvement for Toronto's pedestrians
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: 10-day cool-off period works in homebuyer’s favour
-
Views
Edward Keenan: Closing a walking path is easy in Toronto, protecting those walking is harder