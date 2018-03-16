Toronto man killed in single-vehicle collision north of the city
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — Police say a Toronto man is dead after single-vehicle collision north of the city early this morning.
York Region Police Service says officers were called to the scene of the collision in Richmond Hill shortly before 1 a.m.
Police say a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital, where died of his injuries.
Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video of the incident to contact them.
They say all roads in the area have been reopened following the collision.
