Man, 26, dead in apparent shooting in Toronto
TORONTO — Police say a 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Toronto on Friday night.
Toronto police say officers arrived at a community housing building at about 11 p.m., where they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man has been identified of Nnamdi Ogba of Toronto.
Police say Ogba's death is the city's 12th homicide of the year.
