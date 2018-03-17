Ontario NDP platform to include pharmacare, dental benefits for all workers

TORONTO — Ontario's New Democrat leader says her platform will include improved public services, deprivatizing Hydro One and universal benefits for workers.

Andrea Horwath told supporters at a party event on Saturday that voters can expect to see the full platform in the coming weeks.

Horwath says if it's elected, the NDP would implement universal pharmacare and dental coverage for workers, stop cuts to health care and convert student loans into grants.

She also says she would hold the federal government accountable for the rights of Indigenous people in issues like clean drinking water on reserves.

Horwath criticized newly elected Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford and his plans for government cuts, and said that Ontarians are ready for change after years under Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberals.

A recent online poll conducted by Leger suggests Horwath is narrowly more popular than Wynne as a leader, but much less popular than Ford.

In a statement released after Horwath's announcement, Wynne says she welcomes "many of the ideas brought forward by the NDP."

"On Monday, in the Speech from the Throne, our government will outline our plan to invest in mental health, health care, home care and child care. It will also detail investments in areas that make life more affordable," Wynne said.