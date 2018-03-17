Shooting at Toronto bowling alley leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

Toronto police say a man is dead and a woman is in hospital after they were both shot outside a north-end bowling alley on Saturday night.

Police say they were called just after 10 p.m. to the alley (near Dufferin St. and Lawrence Ave.) after receiving calls about as many as 10 shots being fired.

Witnesses told police they found a victim lying on the ground suffering obvious signs of trauma and a second victim was found a short distance away.

Paramedics said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman in her 20s was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition.