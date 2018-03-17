The TTC is installing gates to stop drivers entering the Queens Quay tunnel

TTC executive director of corporate & customer communications, Brad Ross tweeted on Saturday morning that a gate mechanism will finally be installed.

“Enough is enough,” he said. “It’s incredibly disruptive and inconvenient to customers, and it requires TTC crews to go down there with equipment and spend time extracting the car.”

Since 2014, there have been more than 25 incidents of cars driving into the tunnel. Ross added that this frequency had sparked early talk of a gate system — but the TTC hesitated over technical questions.

“The reason we’ve been reluctant is because they are mechanical and mechanical things can fail. Yes, it can prevent cars from entering but if it shuts down it can also prevent street cars from moving,” he told Torstar on Saturday.

Police and TTC crews responded to another car entering the tunnel around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. The driver of the blue BMW was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

Toronto just can’t get enough of these reports.

A Facebook event titled “Drive your car in Queens Quay streetcar tunnel” is set to take place on April 11, with over 2,000 people saying they’ll attend and 7,100 expressing their interest.

“Join up with some fellow pleasure cruisers and take a scenic drive through historic Queen’s Quay Streetcar tunnel on a lovely spring day,” the event description reads.

A website linked to the event is selling T-shirts, $25 a piece, to memorialize drivers’ blunders.

“We’re just really hoping these gates work,” Ross said.