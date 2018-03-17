Two men at large following fatal shooting

Police are searching for two men seen sprinting away from the scene where a man was found shot dead late Friday night.

A call reporting the sound of gunshots heard in the area of Scarlett Rd. and Scarlettwood Crt. came in just after 11 p.m. When police arrived on scene they found a man lying on the ground “unconscious and not breathing.” He was pronounced dead before any attempt to transfer him to hospital.

“There was at least eight shots that were heard,” said police spokesperson Katrina Arrogate. “We’re still looking for the two suspects.”

There is no clear description of the two men seen fleeing at this point, but they were spotted heading towards Tilden Cres., Arrogate said.