'Very optimistic about our chances:' Iceland wants Canada's support in World Cup

Cue that iconic Viking Clap, everyone. Iceland needs it badly.

With a population of around 330,000, Iceland just made history by becoming the smallest nation to ever qualify for soccer's World Cup. Now the island country wants to bring the biggest supporting cast to the world stage, and Canadians are their main target.

Promote Iceland, the country's tourism branch, has launched a global campaign recruiting Canadians and others from across the world to throw their support behind the Icelandic team. President Guðni Jóhannesson and First Lady Eliza Reid — who hails from Ottawa — are leading the charge to build the Team Iceland fan club.

"Canada is a perfect model for this campaign because of the existing relationship between the two countries," said Promote Iceland spokesperson Sveinn Birkir Björnsson. There has been a steady increase in the importing and exporting of products and tech services, he said, and Canadians make up a big chunk of the tourists pouring into Iceland every year.

With Canada yet again failing to qualify for a spot in the tourney, Björnsson said Iceland didn't want any fans to miss out on the action.

Iceland's love of soccer reached peak fever in 2016 when they edged heavyweights such as Portugal, Australia and England in the European Championship competition — before they were eventually beaten by France in the quarter-final. Now headed to the game's biggest stage, the country wants the world to be part of its historic milestone.

"Win or lose, there is always the excitement of being part of something big, even when you are small," President Jóhannesson said in a press release.

The campaign promises some fun activities. Anyone who joins Team Iceland will receive a personalized digital jersey with an Icelandic last name, which is a derivative from a father or mother's first name. For example, Aronsson is the son of Aron; Petersdóttir is the daughter of Peter.

In addition, a few lucky participants will be selected to fly to Iceland and watch the team play its first World Cup game, an already sold-out clash against Argentina on June 16.

"Obviously we're going in as the underdogs but we're very optimistic about our chances," said Björnsson. "For us it's the pure joy of participating for the first time, and we would like to invite the world to join in and enjoy the party."

More Info:

• More than 13,500 people have already signed up to join Team Iceland.