TORONTO — Five things to know about the Ontario government's throne speech:

— Hospitals: The government says it will make "significant investments" in hospital operations to cut down on wait times

— Home care: The government suggests new money will be made available to increase supports for people wanting to receive care in their homes

— Mental health and addictions: The government hints at new funding to increase supports in these areas and ensure people receive the help they need

— Child care: Citing rising costs as an obstacle for a growing number of families, the government says it will take steps to address the problem without offering specific details