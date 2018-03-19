New Ryerson University scholarship to support racialized transgender students

Three years after the sudden death of a prominent Toronto trans activist, a grassroots initiative is honouring her legacy.

Sumaya Dalmar, a 26-year-old Somali-Canadian model and advocate for transgender people's rights, was found dead in the Danforth and Main area in early 2015. While her family and friends pushed for a thorough investigation, police said her death was not suspicious.

Now her family, friends and members of the LGBTQ community have raised funds to launch the Sumaya Dalmar Award, a $1,000 scholarship over five years starting this fall in support of racialized trans students at Ryerson University.

"It was really important for us to try to find a way to remember and memorialize our friend and her incredible ability to support and show up for trans women," said Lali Mohamed, a Ryerson graduate and close friend of Dalmar.

"You never get over such a tremendous loss and you never stop grieving. We keep her very close to our hearts, and this award is about keeping her legacy alive."

Dalmar was passionate about issues affecting trans youth in racialized communities and was featured in a documentary exploring trans issues in Somali culture. At the time of her death, she was about to start working with working with the education department at The 519 — a city agency, charity and community centre that supports LGBTQ people in Toronto.

Mohamed said Dalmar's case demonstrates the neglect racialized trans people still experience. They are disproportionately affected by violence and extreme poverty, he said. According to Trans Pulse, a 2010 study of transgender Ontarians, 30 per cent of racialized trans people had been hit or beaten up because of their race or ethnicity, compared to 12 per cent of white trans people.

"It's a crisis. Racialized trans women are constantly in a state of emergency," Mohamed said, citing the recent death of Alloura Wells to explain why police and society in general have to pay more attention to the plight of trans people. "There's so much transphobia, anti-Black racism and Islamophobia."

Ryerson sociology professor Alan Sears said the award will draw attention to the lives, experiences and contributions of trans people of colour.

"So often stories of sex and gender non-conformists in our society are told through a white lens," Sears said.