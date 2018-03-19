Newly elected PC Leader Doug Ford to address supporters at Toronto 'unity' rally
TORONTO — Ontario's new Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is addressing supporters at a rally in Toronto tonight.
Christine Elliott, who placed second to Ford in the leadership race and initially contested his victory, is expected to introduce him at the event.
Members of the Tory caucus are also expected to attend the so-called "unity rally."
The Progressive Conservative leadership contest was triggered by the resignation of former leader Patrick Brown amid sexual harassment allegations.
The Tories have been leading in the polls despite the turmoil they've been in since Brown stepped down in January.
Ontario's provincial election is expected to be held on June 7.
