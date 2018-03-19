Ontario court dismisses class action lawsuit filed against Beer Store

TORONTO — A class action lawsuit filed against the Beer Store more than three years ago has been dismissed by the Ontario Superior Court.

The Beer Store says the case was without merit and now the court has agreed.

The lawsuit had alleged that as a result of an agreement to allocate the market for the supply of beer in Ontario between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and the Beer Store, those who bought beer in the province were overcharged.

The lawsuit was filed by pub owner David Hughes on behalf of those who bought beer in Ontario between June 1, 2000 and the present.

It had claimed $1.4 billion in general damages plus another $5 million in punitive and exemplary damages.