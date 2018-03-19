Three-year-old seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck
The toddler was hit while crossing Dundas St. E. between Jarvis St. and George St.
A three-year-old child is in hospital with after being struck by a pickup truck on Dundas St. E.
Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the scene on Dundas St. E. between Jarvis St. and George St. The toddler was crossing the road when struck. They “immediately got up,” on their own following the collision.
The child was taken to SickKids, Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu said.
“(The injuries) are considered serious, but we don’t know what they are yet,” added Sidhu.
The child is not in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, “shaken up.”
The area has been closed off so police can investigate.
