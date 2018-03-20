First Quantum shares fall as Zambia issues $10.4-billion bill for unpaid duties
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. says the Zambian government has issued it a $10.4-billion bill for underpayment of customs duties.
The company says the letter from the Zambia Revenue Authority has assessed the costs on a combination of import duties, penalties, and interest on consumables and spare parts.
First Quantum says it "unequivocally refutes" the assessment, that the bill does not have "any discernable basis of calculation," and that it will continue to work with the authority to resolve the issue.
The company's share price dropped $2.54 or 12.37 per cent to $18 before it was halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
First Quantum operates two mines in Zambia, including the Kansanshi mine that it says is the largest copper mine in Africa.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man steals photo being auctioned for fundraiser from Bedford grocery store
-
RCMP in Alberta allege dad left baby in cold car while he went to bar
-
Man who flew in lawn chair over Calgary plans legal, record-breaking flight
-
Halifax bar defends reputation after stabbing: 'Our staff did everything that they possibly could'
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale
-
Legal Matters
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: 10 steps to marginal improvement for Toronto's pedestrians
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: 10-day cool-off period works in homebuyer’s favour