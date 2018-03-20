Ontario Tory leader Doug Ford to put business assets in trust

TORONTO — Doug Ford says he will place his business assets in trust as he assumes the leadership of Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party.

Ford arrived at the provincial legislature today to meet with the Tory caucus and said he intends to discuss his business holdings with the province's Integrity Commissioner this week.

Ford also says his election platform — which is still in development — will include a balanced budget.

Ford could not immediately say when the party's election platform will be unveiled.

The newly minted opposition leader also took a swipe at Premier Kathleen Wynne, who he criticized for proposing to run an $8 billion deficit in the upcoming provincial budget.