Charges upgraded for man accused of killing Tess Richey
Toronto police have upgraded the charge against a man accused of killing 22-year-old Tess Richey from second-degree murder to first-degree murder.
Richey’s body was discovered by her mother on Nov. 29, in an alleyway outside an under-construction building in Toronto’s gay village. She was reported missing four days earlier, last seen in the Church and Wellesley St. area.
She was killed by neck compression, according to a post-mortem examination.
A first degree murder charge means police believe the killing to be planned and deliberate.
Kalen Schlatter, 21, was arrested Feb. 4 and originally charged with second-degree murder, which encompasses all other murders, according to the Criminal Code.
Schlatter will appear in court Thursday morning.
